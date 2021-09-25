14,569 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.90 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

