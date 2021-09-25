15,248 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.