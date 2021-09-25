1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

