$2.31 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.35. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $13.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.05. 14,804,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763,963. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

