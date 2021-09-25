$2.54 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.53. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

SWKS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 660,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,071. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

