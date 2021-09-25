$2.64 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.17. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 2,383,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $58,712,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

