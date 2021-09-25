$220.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post sales of $220.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 161,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

