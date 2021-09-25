$23.10 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report $23.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $24.90 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $85.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE IO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.29.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

