$233.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $233.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spire by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.