26,768 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,437. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

