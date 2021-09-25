$282.57 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $282.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.14 million and the highest is $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $165.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. 21,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,809. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $791.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

