2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 14% This Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,188.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,701,547 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

