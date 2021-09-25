$310.81 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $310.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.22 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.67 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 148.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

