3,348 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $39,852,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. International Paper has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

