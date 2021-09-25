$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post sales of $34.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $484.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

