3,825 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,621,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Envestnet stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

