$397.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $397.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

