$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.19 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

