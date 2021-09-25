4,806 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $326,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $355,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.