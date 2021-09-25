$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 1,183,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

