$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $53.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $56.07 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

