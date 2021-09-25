570 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

