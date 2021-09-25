$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $62.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 50,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $915.38 million, a P/E ratio of 111.50, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

