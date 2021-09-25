$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $690.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.80 million and the lowest is $660.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

