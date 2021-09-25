$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report $74.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $297.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $308.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $583.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

