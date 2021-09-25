831,800 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.47. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

