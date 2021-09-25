$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $93.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.37 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIN opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

