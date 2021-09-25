9,601 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

