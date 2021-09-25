9,601 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09.
CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.
In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
