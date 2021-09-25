AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,179 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. 5,836,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,995. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

