Abitshadow Token (ABST) Price Tops $0.0000

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $24,501.09 and approximately $14.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00067798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.81 or 1.00380946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.52 or 0.06723879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Coin Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

Abitshadow Token Coin Trading

