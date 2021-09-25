abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.70 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

