abrdn plc Has $1.78 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.62 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.