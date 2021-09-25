Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 19,630 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $167.65 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $174.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

