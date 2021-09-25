Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head to Head Contrast

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 110.36 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -57.41 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 40.39 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.03

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $156.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

