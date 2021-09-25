Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $385.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.29.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $339.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.80. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

