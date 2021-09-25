Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Argus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.29.

NYSE ACN opened at $339.23 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day moving average of $300.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

