Actinium Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $778,978.30 and approximately $9,800.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,880,050 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

