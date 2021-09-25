Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ACET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,198. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $3,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

