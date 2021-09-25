Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 207.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,024,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,583,203. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $379.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

