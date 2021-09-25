Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

