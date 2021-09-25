AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 277,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,413. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,807.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.