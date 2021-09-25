AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

