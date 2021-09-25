Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

