Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

