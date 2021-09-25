Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.82

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.82 and traded as high as C$49.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 4,607 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$52.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
