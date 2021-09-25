Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

