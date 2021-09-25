AllSafe Price Down 20.8% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $241,608.78 and $98.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

