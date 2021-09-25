Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $9,107.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.44 or 0.99933245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.88 or 0.06730186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00754357 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

