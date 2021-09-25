Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €32.09 ($37.75) on Thursday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.59.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

