American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,522.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,870 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 150,019 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

